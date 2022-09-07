Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog
The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit.
A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working with military dog handlers at Camp LeJune, NC. He had selected this pup based on the needs of the Sheriff's Department.
Morris County Sheriff James Gannon announced on Facebook the dog will ultimately be trained in search and rescue and to detect explosives.
"We are excited to be getting a new addition to the K9 Section. This K9 will be used to protect the community by detecting explosives," Gannon said, "He will also assist in the vital task of reuniting loved ones with their families as a search and rescue trained K9."
Training of the pup has already began with Det. Cpl. Mike McMahon, who is one of the nation's top dog trainers.
McMahon and his K9 partner, Kai, recently won on the reality show "America's Top-Dog." His wife, Michelle, is also a master dog trainer.
The young pup has not yet been named, but will be named by the newest law enforcement officers currently training at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, according to Gannon.
Police dogs can cost thousands of dollars, and as department budgets are squeezed, Gannon is grateful for the donation. "We are fortunate to receive an extraordinary gift from this great American," Gannon said, "Who served his country honorably, and who continues to have tremendous impact on his brothers and sisters in the military as well as his friends in law enforcement."
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
