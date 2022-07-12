Crumbl Cookies, Sugar Factory and more coming to Cherry Hill, NJ

There is a whole new slate of restaurant openings planned for Cherry Hill with local favorites Sugar Factory and Crumbl Cookies leading the way.

For the Sugar Factory, the Cherry Hill location will be its second in New Jersey; Sugar Factory American Brasserie is located in the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The AC location has a confectionary and a restaurant; the confectionary will feature

“the signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 500 types of candy including a selection of novelty and bulk candy like the world-famous Couture Pops. Completing the confectionary, the café will offer coffees, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, homemade specialty rainbow doughnuts and pastries in addition to homemade gelato and ice cream.”

In the restaurant, meanwhile, the signature menu offers everything from pancakes and sweet and savory crepes to salads, burgers and pizzas, all available throughout the day.

Sugar Factory also offers spiked adult beverages made with premium spirits, including Sugar Factory’s signature 36-ounce alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets, all of which are available without alcohol for the kids. The smoking candy goblet is one of their best-known items:

According to the Courier-Post, the target for the soft launch is Sep./Oct. at the Towne Place at Garden State Park.

Crumbl Cookies is also opening at Towne Place as early as the end of this month or the beginning of Aug.

I told you about Crumbl Cookies back in May when they opened their Holmdel location and I mentioned that they had one planned for Cherry Hill, and it’s about to happen.

They have a rotating selection of 250 different types of cookies and they offer five different kinds each week, with milk chocolate chip always on the menu.

How about a blueberry cheesecake cookie?

A peanut butter cup cookie!

Caramel shortbread featuring Twix

The Rocky Road looks like one decadent cookie.

Five different cookies are featured each week.

A Crumbl Cookie ice cream sandwich.

They also have locations in Ocean Township, Holmdel, Clark, and Morris Plains.

