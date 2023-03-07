Crazy fun! Haddon Township, NJ St. Pat’s pub crawl is back

Don’t tell Haddon Township it doesn’t know how to have a good time. They’re not only partying on St. Patrick’s Day, they’re carrying it into a second day Saturday, March 18 as well.

Their annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl is back and it’s epic.

The crawl is Friday and Saturday, March 17 & 18 from 2 to 10 p.m. What’s even greater than all the fun is they’re doing it safely. Transportation between locations is provided by St. Paddy’s Jitneys and there’s even a stop at the Westmont Patco station. Jitneys run 2 to 10 p.m. free of charge as long as you’re wearing green, of course. And you will be anyway, right?

Participating locations:

Keg and Kitchen

Brewer’s Towne Tavern

Haddon Square

Pour House

Treno

Tap Room & Grill

P.J. Whelihan’s

Tom Fischer’s Tavern

Central Taco & Tequila

No ticket necessary to join the party, no cover charges, and they’re having a Pot of Gold contest where you can enter to win gift certificates from all these great participating establishments.

Speaking of restaurants, yes of course they’ll have genuine Irish fare and Celtic music. O’duh! Plus plenty of craft beer.

vadimguzhva

While you hoist one, please feel free to use my favorite Irish toast:

“We drink to those

Who wish us well

The ones who don’t

Can go to Hell.”

Simultaneously but starting an hour earlier both days is St. Paddy’s Day On The Square. They’ll have a beer garden, food, fire pits, a heated tent (should you even need one with this mild winter), and entertainment. Games, Irish dancers and live music.

Chicago Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Getty Images

DJ Byrd plays music up until 7 both days then Friday at 7 the Mark Stinger Band takes over and Saturday at 7 it’s the Goodman Fiske Band.

Whether it’s in Haddon Township or elsewhere in New Jersey have a fun but safe St. Patrick’s Day!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

