Crash into truck on Route 1 in Woodbridge kills 3 young women

WOODBRIDGE — Three women were killed after midnight Saturday when their car rear-ended a tractor trailer on Route 1 North in Fords.

Township police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the tractor trailer had been stopped at a light at Ford Avenue when the 2012 silver Nissan Altima hit the truck.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the car hit the truck at a “high rate of speed."

The women were identified as 23-year-old driver Brianna Martinez, Michaela Powell, 23, and Uchechukw Chukwuma, 24.

Mayor John McCormac told New Jersey 101.5 that they were from the Somerset section of Franklin.

Two of the women died at the crash scene, police told RLS.

Police did not immediately return requests for more information early on Saturday morning.

