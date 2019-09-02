Crash between 2 motorcycles and truck kills 22-year-old, cops say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP (Cape May) — A Cape May County man was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck on Sunday night, police said.

Middle Township police responded to an accident on Sept. 1, at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 9 and Bayview Road in the Edgewood section of the township.

A 2003 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Scott Haggerty, of North Cape May, was pulling out of Bayview Road making a left-hand turn onto Rt. 9 when a collision occurred involving two motorcycles traveling northbound on Rt. 9, according to police.

The motorcycles were operated by 22-year-old Christopher Green and 18-year-old Evan Harris, both of the Whitesboro section of the township.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middle Township Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office both are involved in the ongoing investigation. As of Monday night, no charged were filed stemming from the incident.

