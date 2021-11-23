CRANFORD — A house fire on Tuesday morning has claimed one life, Mayor Kathleen Prunty confirmed.

An elderly resident died in the blaze in a two-story home on Beech Street after 7 a.m., Prunty said in an email response to New Jersey 101.5.

A police alert issued about the fire said that the barricaded area would affect drop-off at Cranford High School for the day's classes.

No other details, including the identity of the house's residents or a potential cause, were disclosed as of 11:30 a.m.

Earlier, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported on the active fire with a helicopter view at the scene.

