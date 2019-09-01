I hope that you are enjoying the LONG holiday weekend...possibly partying like it's...well, you know.

My disclaimer, as always is: Party RESPONSIBLY.

In the 1980's, he was the original "Party Animal."

Spuds MacKenzie!

The "other side" of Spuds. (Craig Allen photo).

I just found this in my stash of...cool 80's goodies...that I had misplaced (aka: forgotten about)...til now.

Why not...$1.25? (Craig Allen photo).

It's so...80's cool...that you can see how much I paid for it...probably in 1987 or so.

So...Spuds MacKenzie can party on...virtually...forever? (Craig Allen photo).

This Spuds merchandise has a 1986 copyright date on it...so, I suppose I should have titled this article "partying like its 1986," but that just didn't feel...right.

Party on, Dude (and "Dudette"). ENJOY the long holiday weekend, New Jersey.

Make Spuds proud...RESPONSIBLY.

It's still true: "Know when to say when."

"Like, TOTALLY!"