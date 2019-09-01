Craig Allen’s travel mug is partying like its 1989
I hope that you are enjoying the LONG holiday weekend...possibly partying like it's...well, you know.
My disclaimer, as always is: Party RESPONSIBLY.
In the 1980's, he was the original "Party Animal."
Spuds MacKenzie!
I just found this in my stash of...cool 80's goodies...that I had misplaced (aka: forgotten about)...til now.
It's so...80's cool...that you can see how much I paid for it...probably in 1987 or so.
This Spuds merchandise has a 1986 copyright date on it...so, I suppose I should have titled this article "partying like its 1986," but that just didn't feel...right.
Party on, Dude (and "Dudette"). ENJOY the long holiday weekend, New Jersey.
Make Spuds proud...RESPONSIBLY.
It's still true: "Know when to say when."
"Like, TOTALLY!"