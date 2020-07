Hamburgers, hot dogs...and potato salad mean summer fun in New Jersey.

Make my potato salad, and it will be the hit of your "picnic" in a Jersey park...or in your backyard.

You'll need:

2 lb potatoes, peeled (5-6, or more, if small)

1 C mayonnaise

2 T vinegar

1/2 salt

1/4 t pepper

! C celery, chopped

1/2 C onion, chopped.