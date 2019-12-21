Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas Lights competition continues
I've written about this "friendly competition" here at nj1015.com for quite a few years.
My whole neighborhood loves when "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob"..."string up the lights." (for earlier pictures and story, click here).
"FedEx Pat" puts up his entire display over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"Cornershow Bob" is a different story...
...here he is, stringing up MORE lights at 10pm Friday night, in the blustery, 20 degree Jersey COLD. That's dedication.
As I leave "Cornershow Bob" to his handiwork...I tell him to be careful on the ladder. And, put on a warmer jacket.
Lets check out...
...some of his on-going labor of Christmas love.
There's so much to see in "Cornershow Bob" (and "Cornershow Ginni's") yard...
...on this "Silent Night"...
..in my wonderful, cheery neighborhood.
There is so much "Christmas Spirit" to see, here on the corner.
And "Cornershow Bob" promises more before Christmas Day.
Keep it coming, "Cornershow(s)."
In my neighborhood, and across the miles thanks to nj1015.com, everyone loves this yearly "friendly Christmas lights competition."
Ho-Ho-Ho!