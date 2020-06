Get your "meat and potatoes" all in one dish...or is that, pie plate.

And, the meat is the pie crust.

Here's what you'll need:

1/3 C tomato sauce (I pureed some diced tomatoes)

1/2 C bread crumbs

1 lb ground beef

1/2 C chopped onions

1 t salt

1/8 t pepper

I followed directions for 4 servings of mashed potatoes (you can make more):

1&1/3 C water

1/2 t salt

2 T butter

2/3 C milk

1&1/3 C potato flakes