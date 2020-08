A muffin can be a snack, or a desert.

And, these brown sugar muffins are easy to make, and really yummy.

I'll take you step by step.

Here's what you need:

1 C brown sugar (I used dark brown sugar)

1/2 C butter, melted

1 C milk

1 egg

1 t vanilla

2 C AP flour

1 t baking soda

1/4 t salt

1/4 C walnuts, coarsely chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 375.