Craig Allen’s Asbury Park broadcast photos

One couldn't ask for a nicer afternoon than we had, for our final live broadcast of this summer season.

It was sunny, and breezy.

A comfortable 78 degrees, along the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the "New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio," to say hello.

And thank to New Jersey Natural Gas for, once again, sponsoring our live broadcasts on New Jersey 101.5.

I can't wait to take the show "on the road" again next summer.