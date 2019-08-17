Craig Allen is broadcasting from Asbury Park

It's another beautiful afternoon in Asbury Park...

Welcome TO Asbury Park! (Craig Allen photo).

...warm air...cool water...

3pm--showtime-- conditions (Craig Allen photo),

...so, it's foggy, but it's "comfy!"

Hit the "boards!" (Craig Allen photo).

So, where are you?

Don't forget your beach pass (Craig Allen photo).

Sand...surf...sun...and...FUN!

Got an umbrella? (Craig Allen photo).

You should join us...

Stroll the sand (Craig Allen photo).

...at the "New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio!"

Matt, Bob & Craig...making the broadcast happen (NJ Prize Team photo).

Join me, Craig Allen, and the Jersey Prize Team, on the boardwalk, between 3rd & 4th Avenues.

Chatting with Gino Shirelli, from the Ocean County Military Support Commission (NJ Prize Team photo).

Stop by to say Hi, win a prize.

It's "Intern Matt" and Bob G from the NJ Prize Team (Craig Allen photo).

We're here until 7:00 tonight.

Beach volleyball...in action! (Craig Allen photo).

So, stop by, and have some fun with New Jersey 101.5 in Asbury Park!