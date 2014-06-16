Craig, Adams Lead Cards Past Mets

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Allen Craig and Matt Adams each had two RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals got effective work from rookie pitchers subbing for ace Adam Wainwright in a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

Jhonny Peralta of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a runner out at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat, Getty Images)

Carlos Martinez allowed an unearned run in four innings in his second career start and Nick Greenwood (1-0) allowed a run on two hits in 3 1-3 innings to win in his major league debut for St. Louis, which has won seven of eight.

Matt Holliday had two hits, including a single for his 1,000th career RBI in a four-run fifth that put the Cardinals up 6-1.

Mets manager Terry Collins batted the pitcher eighth for the first time in franchise history but the novel lineup with rookie pitcher Jacob deGrom batting eighth and Eric Young Jr. ninth mustered just five hits. New York has lost 10 of 13, scoring two or fewer runs six times.

