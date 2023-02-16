CPR could have saved my boy’s life – NJ mom

🏈 12-year-old Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia collapsed on a Newark football field last Friday

The New Jersey family of a 12-year-year-old who collapsed and died at football practice says if someone had known CPR, he might still be alive.

Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia was engaged in a non-contact practice for the Essex County Predators, a privately owned youth team that practices at the West Side Park football field.

His mother, Raven Brown, told News12 that one of the team's coaches called her after her son died an apologized that none of the football staff were CPR certified.

Big 21, the organization that owns the team, refused to confirm any details about the boy's death or confirm that call was placed.

Elijah was reportedly taken from the field to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead.

After Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac event and collapsed on the field, there has been a strong emphasis on the critical importance of having CPR certified staff and automated defibrillators available at all games and practices. Doctors have said quick intervention with CPR saved Hamlin's life.

New Jersey law does require all schools to have CPR trained staff and defibrillators at all practices and games. The law, however does not apply to independent teams, leagues or organizations.

No official cause of death has been determined for Elijah, so it is not known if having a CPR certified individual at the practice would have saved his life.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs. On the posting, they describe Elijah as "an outgoing, loving young kid. He loved dancing and football and loved his family. He made sure everyone was comfortable with his infectious smile. He loved going to school and he loved his friends."

They say he died doing what he loved, "playing football."

