COVID vaccines in NJ being given on the honor system

More than a million Garden State residents have signed up on the special state website to be notified when they are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but supplies are still relatively limited so only frontline healthcare workers, those who live and work in long term care facilities, law enforcement officers and firefighters are supposed to be receiving vaccinations.

Bur no one is checking to see if the people showing up to get a vaccine are really who they say they are.

“We are trusting the integrity of all of you to do the right thing in this regard and not, quote unquote, jump the line,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Monday.

"We currently do not require documentation to prove eligibility," she said. “I get many, many emails a day, people really begging to get the vaccine, and I don’t blame them. But we just have to do it in an orderly fashion.”

She said officials in New Jersey are trying to avoid what’s happening in some other states, where people are standing in line overnight and sometimes for days to get vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Murphy said “we’ve heard anecdotal evidence (of people lying) but there’s no rampant systemic jumping of the line that I’m aware of.”

She said if identification was being required at the vaccine sites, it would delay the registration process.

She pointed out some people are showing up at vaccination sites and indicating they are not in the 1A category. State officials encourage the vaccine sites to take down the information of these people and call them back at the end of the day in the event that they have leftover vaccines that would otherwise go to waste.

Persichilli also noted in the not-too-distant future, “everyone who wants to get vaccinated will get vaccinated.”

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com