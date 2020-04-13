COVID-19 testing centers closed on Monday, April 13 for storm

Several COVID-19 testing centers are closed on Monday because of expected heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Many of the testing centers use tents that could easily be blown away by the winds, which could gust to more than 60 mph, according to New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow. A high-wind warning is in effect for central and south Jersey.

"Scattered strong thunderstorms will be the grand finale this afternoon. More wind and rain, along with frequent lightning, hail, and even a tornado are all on the table," Zarrow said.

The testing centers closed on Monday include:

Many of the centers requiring appointments said they would notify patients to reschedule.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Show us your mask selfies