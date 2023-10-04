Costliest US toll road surprisingly not in NJ, but we do drive it

I know, it's hard to believe. How is it that New Jersey doesn't have some of the most expensive toll roads in the nation?

It's honestly mind-boggling, but also good news for New Jersey motorists. And it's also good news that we only have three major highways that have tolls as some states well exceed us in terms of count.

But it also doesn't mean we don't drive any of these highways with higher tolls. In fact, the most expensive highway in the nation to travel end-to-end is used by some New Jersey motorists on a daily basis.

As for the second costliest? Maybe not as much, but even that highway isn't too terribly far from our borders.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

That, of course, is for the states that believe in having tolls on their highways. Incredibly, some states have figured out how to maintain their major roads with no tolls whatsoever.

Coming up are the states that are 100% toll-free for you to travel through. After that, we'll look at the top 5 roads with the lowest tolls, as well as the top 5 with the highest.

Although you won't really see The Great Garden State appear (certainly not on the toll-free list), it doesn't mean we're not impacted. And with the most expensive highway in the country being used by a handful of New Jersey motorists, some of us do feel the pinch.

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Toll road - Expensive toll Canva loading...

And now, tolls.

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

PA Turnpike costs the most

The Pennsylvania Turnpike comes in at number one with being the most expensive highway to travel end-to-end. That doesn't mean none of New Jersey's highways are any better, but at least they're not the most expensive overall.

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.