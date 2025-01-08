Warning! Flu/cold medication sold by NJ store could make people sicker

💊 Costco is recalling its brand of flu and cold medicine

💊 The meds may be contaminated with foreign material

💊 Bring them back to the store for a full refund

Arctic-like temperatures, frigid winds, one snowstorm behind us, and another on the horizon in New Jersey—welcome to January, when it’s also flu and cold season in the Garden State.

If you haven’t done so, it’s a good time to stock up on flu and cold medicine just to be safe.

But check your home medicine cabinets first before taking any meds.

Costco is recalling its Kirkland brand of flu and cold medicine due to potential foreign material contamination.

Out of an abundance of caution, Costco has recalled boxes of its Kirkland Signature Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion due to the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination, a released statement read.

The medication in question was sold between Oct. 30, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2024. The affected boxes have a lot code of P140082.

Costco is urging consumers who bought the medicine to stop using it and return the product to their local Costco for a full refund.

There are reportedly 21 Costco stores in New Jersey.

If consumers have any questions, they can call 1-800-426-9391 or email them at complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com.

