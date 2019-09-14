Corrections officer gave contraband to NJ inmate, prosecutor says

A Bergen County Sheriff’s corrections officer is accused of giving contraband to an inmate at Bergen County Jail.

Jessica Stec, 28, of Elmwood Park, was suspended from duty on Friday, Sept. 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

While Musella did not disclose the specific item given to an inmate, Stec is charged with one count of "implements for escape, other contraband," a petty disorderly persons offense.

She's also charged with one count of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, a disorderly persons offense.

Stec is scheduled for a first court appearance on October 10 at 8:30 a.m.

