Coronavirus threat cancels Far Hills Race Meeting

Another fall event falls victim to the coronavirus pandemic: the annual Far Hills Race, which was to celebrate its 100th running in October.

The steeplechase race at Moorland Farms, which has raised millions for healthcare organizations, has scheduled its next race for Oct. 16, 2021.

“After months of careful consideration and developing several contingency plans to properly adhere to restrictions for outdoor events, we are now faced with the realization that postponing the Centennial Celebration is the only option,” the race committee wrote on its website.

While horse racing has been permitted in New Jersey since June, Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order limits outdoor gatherings to 500 people and indoors to just 25.

The event, informally known as "The Hunt," draws 40,000 racegoers for a day of tailgating. NJ Transit provides special service to the event.

The race has also received negative attention for large numbers of arrests for underage drinking and public urination. After 57 arrests in 2017, the Far Hills Race Association cracked down on drinking with increased ID checks and other policies that cut the number pf arrests in half, Far Hills Police Chief Michael DeCarolis told MyCentralJersey.com.

