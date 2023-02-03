ATLANTIC CITY — A woman was held against her will inside a vehicle and a home by two people she knew, according to police.

Police on Friday announced two arrests in connection with the incident on Jan. 30 — 52-year-old Sharrik Molley, of Mays Landing, and 29-year-old Gina Hernandez, of Tuckerton.

Following a fight between two women at the corner of Missouri and Atlantic Avenues, one of the women was forced into a Chevy Equinox that then sped off, according to a 911 call from a witness. The concerned citizen recorded the license plate information for police.

The woman was eventually able to flee on foot and subsequently called 911 to report that she was being chased by a man with a gun, police said.

Authorities did not secure the alleged victim at the time, but were able to track down the Mays Landing address of the registered owner of the Equinox. The investigation led officers to a residence in the vicinity of the vehicle owner's home.

Molley and Hernandez were taken into custody without incident, and the victim was located safely by the officers inside the residence. According to police, it should be presumed that the woman was being held against her will at the home — she was an acquaintance of both defendants.

During a search of the residence, officers located a loaded handgun, according to police.

Molley is charged with criminal restraint, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. According to police, Molley is unable to possess a weapon.

Hernandez is charged with criminal restraint and simple assault.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

