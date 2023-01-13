Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust

Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday.

Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

At the Collingswood apartment, Ali Coles, 49, of Sicklerville, tried to destroy evidence of the packaging of fentanyl and cocaine as police entered.

Eleven officers had to be treated by paramedics and firefighters after coming in contact with fentanyl. They have all been released from hospitals.

Symptoms of fentanyl could include relaxation, euphoria, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction and respiratory depression.

Drugs, cash, gun found

Police found $40,000 in cash, a semi-automatic handgun, four vehicles, over 1,000 bags of fentanyl, five ounces of loose fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in both locations.

Coles and Adam Brackenridge, 33, of Camden, Donnell Horne, 40, of Camden, Teronne Perry, 45, of Sicklerville, and Stephon Thomas, 35, of Camden, were each charged with first-degree maintaining a drug manufacturing facility and third-degree possession of drugs. Additional charges are forthcoming for each defendant, according to the prosecutor. They are being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

“First and foremost, we are very thankful that all of the officers who were exposed to fentanyl have recovered, and they are all healthy and safe," MacAulay said in a statement. "This is just one of the many dangers faced by the men and women of law enforcement each and every day as they work tirelessly to protect our communities from the proliferation of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

