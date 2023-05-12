FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Authorities are trying to find who's responsible for the deadly shooting of a taxi driver on Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Rose Street and Sydney Place just before 10 p.m., following a report of a shooting, and found the driver, 57-year-old Kofi Addo, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The taxi had crashed into a parked vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Sydney Place.

Responders attempted to perform life saving measures on the North Brunswick resident. He was transported to an area trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Addo was responding to the area of Rose Street to pick up a fare. When he arrived, officials say, Addo was confronted by one or more individuals and was shot. The unknown actor(s) fled on foot.

Authorities preliminarily believe that robbery was the motive for the crime.

The prosecutor's office said authorities are requesting the public's assistance. Area residents who noticed anything suspicious, or anyone who has information about the incident, can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)