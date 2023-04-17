SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 40-year-old man from the Monmouth Junction section of town faces an animal cruelty charge after allegedly tying his dog to his truck and dragging it down the road for half a mile, on purpose.

According to South Brunswick police, Thomas Williams admitted to officers that he dragged his Siberian Husky "Ace" behind his pick-up on April 6.

A witness observed the incident and contacted authorities, according to documents in the case. Authorities also have evidence caught on photo and video, according to the police department.

Williams was arrested on April 7.

Ace's leash was tied to the tow hitch of the defendant's truck, police say.

The incident caused severe abrasions and ligament exposure to the dog's legs and torso, according to documents in the case.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says Williams was released on April 8 after an initial court appearance.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

