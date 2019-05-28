Cops look for man who raped woman on North Wildwood street

NORTH WILDWOOD — Investigators are looking for clues to track down the man who a woman says raped her on a residential street last week.

The woman says she was walking about 6:27 p.m. May 21 on the 500 block of Anglesea Drive when she was approached by a stranger who then sexually assaulted her.

The rapist was described as a clean-shaven white man in his 50s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with short brown hair. He was wearing a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office released information about the crime a week later on Tuesday. Officials did not say when the crime was reported or provide other details.

Investigators are hoping property owners in this Jersey Shore resort community have surveillance video that they could share with police.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call them at 609-465-1135 or North Wildwood detectives at 609-522-2411.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .