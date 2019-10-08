Cops: Hit-run driver who killed Lakewood teen had suspended license

LAKEWOOD — Police have arrested a suspect days after a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Alexander Politan, 31, of Toms River, was charged with causing a death while driving with a suspended driver’s license and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced Tuesday evening.

Jesus Lopez-Grande, a junior at Lakewood High School, was struck and killed by a Jeep Cherokee about 9:20 p.m. Friday.

He had been walking with his father, 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, near the shoulder portion of Oak Street south of Albert Avenue when they were hit, according to police.

Lopez-Ramirez suffered an injury to his elbow, while his son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vehicle debris was left behind and officers traced the parts back to a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee, which was recovered Sunday afternoon from the driveway of a Toms River residence on New Hampshire Avenue.

The residence was unoccupied, according to Billhimer, who also said the Jeep had damage to its passenger side. A search warrant was obtained for the SUV.

Politan was located and arrested today. He is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer urged anyone with information concerning the case to call Lakewood police at 732-363-0200 or the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027.

Lopez-Grande was remembered at a candlelit vigil Sunday night, where those gathered heard that he had been walking home from his job at Dunkin' and met halfway home by his father, according to the Asbury Park Press.

