Cops: Couple had loaded gun at AMC theater, 2 stun guns in car

EVESHAM — A tip to police about a suspicious couple at the Marlton AMC Theater with a possible firearm ended with a man and woman's arrest and the confiscation of a loaded handgun, along with a few other non-lethal weapons.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, a theater employee called township police and said that a man and woman were "acting suspicious" and that the man appeared to have a firearm in his waistband.

Officers responded and found the 23-year-old man with a loaded 40-caliber handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants, according to Evesham police.

A search of the couple’s vehicles also turned up two stun guns and pepper spray, police said.

Dennix Alicea, of Camden, was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Suehaley Otero, 30, of Maple Shade, was charged with fourth-degree possession of stun guns and pepper spray.

It remains illegal to carry a stun gun in New Jersey. It is legal to possess a stun gun or Taser within a home in New Jersey following a 2017 legal challenge.

Pepper spray is allowed as a non-lethal weapon under state law, but only in sizes of 3/4 ounce or less in one device.

Police did not disclose what size the pepper spray was that was found in the woman's vehicle.

Otero was released. Alicea was being held Thursday at Burlington County Jail.

