HILLSBOROUGH — A township man has been arrested and charged with child pornography following a court-ordered search of his home, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

A warrant on the Robin Road residence of Bernardino Gonzalez Lorenzana was conducted following an investigation by the Computer Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor's office had been notified by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of an apparent upload of images of child pornography.

The search, conducted on Nov. 7, yielded "numerous files depicting the sexual exploitation and/or abuse of children" at the defendant's home, the prosecutor's office said.

The 36-year-old has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, and he is lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Computer Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

