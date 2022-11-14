Cops: Child porn files found during search of Hillsborough, NJ man&#8217;s home

Cops: Child porn files found during search of Hillsborough, NJ man’s home

Bernardino Gonzalez Lorenzana (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH — A township man has been arrested and charged with child pornography following a court-ordered search of his home, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

A warrant on the Robin Road residence of Bernardino Gonzalez Lorenzana was conducted following an investigation by the Computer Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor's office had been notified by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of an apparent upload of images of child pornography.

The search, conducted on Nov. 7, yielded "numerous files depicting the sexual exploitation and/or abuse of children" at the defendant's home, the prosecutor's office said.

The 36-year-old has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, and he is lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Computer Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.
Filed Under: Hillsborough, Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM