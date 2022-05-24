WEST WINDSOR — Within two minutes, a pair of thieves stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty location on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to authorities.

According to a May 24 release by West Windsor police, two male suspects entered the store on April 16, around 4:45 p.m., and headed straight for the men's fragrance section.

The suspects, who are believed to be in their early 20s, took out large mesh bags they had brought with them and quickly filled them with 28 bottles of designer fragrance.

The suspects then got into a red Nissan and drove away, police said.

The merchandise totaled $3,425.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the police department for any updates on the case, such as arrests.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey