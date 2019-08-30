Cop hits woman, accidentally fires gun during Belmar porch fight — charges

BELMAR — An off-duty NJ Transit cop hit a woman and somehow fired his gun during a late-night fracas on a porch.

Kevin O'Brien, an Asbury Park resident, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct as well as a local ordinance violation for firing a gun in the borough.

Prosecutors say O'Brien was at a party late Thursday night at a house on 11th and Ocean avenues when he got into a fight with several people.

Cops say O'Brien hit a woman and then got into a tussle with some of her relatives.

During all this, O'Brien's gun "became dislodged" and it "accidentally discharged," Monmouth County prosecutors said Friday.

Nobody was shot but the woman was left with a minor injury, prosecutors said. O'Brien was the only person charged with any crime or offense.

A spokeswoman for NJ Transit said O'Brien was immediately suspended without pay after his arrest.

State Treasury records say O'Brien has more than 12 years of experience in public service.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether O'Brien has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

