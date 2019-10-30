Conway: If Dems want to beat Trump, ‘beat him at the ballot box’

When you want an honest opinion, you go to a Jersey girl. It also just so happens that there's a Jersey girl in the White House who is a Counselor to President of the United States, "Jersey Girl" Kellyanne Conway.

The Atco native called into my show on New Jersey 101.5 last night to talk about the fight against opioids in New Jersey but I couldn't help but ask her about Thursday's upcoming vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

"They didn't have this right from the beginning and they are admitting that by voting on it 5 weeks, today is 5 weeks to the day that Nancy Pelosi broke faith with her own commitment that she was not going to go for impeachment until an investigation was completed," Conway said.

"Then 3 hours later has changed her mind," Conway continued saying. "The worst thing a woman in power can do really is change her mind because a bunch of men around her and an angry mob around her forced her to."

What happened next Conway says was, "Ever since then, they've been working in secret, depriving the president of his due process rights." Regarding House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who Conway says, "Has zero credibility, he's a known liar and leaker. He lied to the country on collusion quote, 'hiding in plain sight.'" Conway thinks that if Schiff is working in secret that he should be put under oath when he acts.

All in all, Conway says she thinks this is a very sad time for the country, citing democrat failings as far as drug pricing, infrastructure and transportation, saying, "their healthcare plan which has left 28 million people across the country without health insurance ten years after Obamacare passed...they also promised to keep the economy humming and they have not."

What Kellyanne says they want is to, "Legislate and not investigate and work on infrastructure and not impeachment."

Conway also spoke of the "Trump derangement syndrome," regarding the President issuing the order to capture of Isis leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi. She said, "They couldn't even say God bless the special operations of men and women how brave they are, God bless the USA. It was almost as if they were bothered by the President got in the way of their way to impeach him."

As for the impeachment, Conway said, "They've been doing it since 15 minutes after he was sworn in the Washington Post ran a headline 'Impeachment Starts Now.'"

Kellyanne says she's here for the people "The people elected Donald Trump President in 2016, you've got people trying to overturn that election and trying to interfere with the next election, I think if the Democrats want to beat Donald Trump and win in that office they ought to figure out a way to beat him at the ballot box and appeal to the people they don't seem able to do that.

