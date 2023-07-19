Concerts coming to the Wells Fargo Center this fall

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is finishing off the year strong with their upcoming fall lineup.

Whether you enjoy new music or prefer to stick to the classics, this year's fall lineup has something for you.

From September to December, the stage will be lighting up with music genres ranging from rock to pop music and so much more.

Take a peek at what these upcoming months have up their sleeves.

Aerosmith with special guest The Black Crowes

Sept. 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Duran Duran

Sept. 7

Time: 7 p.m.

$uicideboy$

Sept. 8

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Peter Gabriel

Sept. 16

Time: 8 p.m.

93.3 WMMR Presents: Greta Van Fleet - The Starcatcher World Tour with special guest Surf Curse

Sept. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Jonas Brothers

Sept. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

SZA

Sept. 26

Time: 8 p.m.

Playboi Carti

Oct. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

John Mayer

Oct. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

The Reunion Tour featuring Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, David & Tamela Mann and Tye Tribbett with special guests New Breed, The Family, & God's Property

Oct. 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Queen + Adam Lambert

Oct. 18

Time: 8 p.m.

Mana

Oct. 21

Time: 8 p.m.

Depeche Mode

Oct. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Joji

Oct. 31

Time: 8 p.m.

The 1975

Nov. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m.

93.3 WMMR presents: Tool

Nov. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert

Nov. 22

Time: 8 p.m.

Bert Kreischer

Nov. 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Big 5 Classic (Drexel, La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph's, Temple & Villanova)

Dec. 2

Time: TBA

Andrea Bocelli

Dec. 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Madonna

Dec. 20

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Disney on Ice

Dec. 26

Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 27

Time: 11a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 28

Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 29

Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 30

Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Jan. 1

Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

