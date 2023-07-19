Concerts coming to the Wells Fargo Center this fall
The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is finishing off the year strong with their upcoming fall lineup.
Whether you enjoy new music or prefer to stick to the classics, this year's fall lineup has something for you.
From September to December, the stage will be lighting up with music genres ranging from rock to pop music and so much more.
Take a peek at what these upcoming months have up their sleeves.
Aerosmith with special guest The Black Crowes
Sept. 2
- Time: 7 p.m.
Duran Duran
Sept. 7
- Time: 7 p.m.
$uicideboy$
Sept. 8
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
Peter Gabriel
Sept. 16
- Time: 8 p.m.
93.3 WMMR Presents: Greta Van Fleet - The Starcatcher World Tour with special guest Surf Curse
Sept. 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
Jonas Brothers
Sept. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
SZA
Sept. 26
- Time: 8 p.m.
Playboi Carti
Oct. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
John Mayer
Oct. 7
- Time: 8 p.m.
The Reunion Tour featuring Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, David & Tamela Mann and Tye Tribbett with special guests New Breed, The Family, & God's Property
Oct. 14
- Time: 7 p.m.
Queen + Adam Lambert
Oct. 18
- Time: 8 p.m.
Mana
Oct. 21
- Time: 8 p.m.
Depeche Mode
Oct. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
Joji
Oct. 31
- Time: 8 p.m.
The 1975
Nov. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
93.3 WMMR presents: Tool
Nov. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
Lil Uzi Vert
Nov. 22
- Time: 8 p.m.
Bert Kreischer
Nov. 29
- Time: 7 p.m.
Big 5 Classic (Drexel, La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph's, Temple & Villanova)
Dec. 2
- Time: TBA
Andrea Bocelli
Dec. 7
- Time: 8 p.m.
Madonna
Dec. 20
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
Disney on Ice
Dec. 26
- Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Dec. 27
- Time: 11a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Dec. 28
- Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Dec. 29
- Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Dec. 30
- Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Jan. 1
- Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
