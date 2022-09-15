Come see NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea at Rock For Awareness Festival

Join me at Community Park in Point Pleasant on Saturday, Oct. 1 for the 5th annual Rock for Awareness event.

Every year I join my good friend Thomas Hudanish to enjoy a great Saturday in the park and raise funds for his necessary organization the "Nicholas Hudanish Foundation".

attachment-Bill Spadea and The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation loading...

Thomas started the organization in order to provide coaching and addiction prevention instruction in NJ classrooms. Devastated by the loss of his son Nicholas who succumbed to addiction, Thomas set out to make sure that his son's death could serve as a life saver for other kids and families.

The foundation focuses on instruction that will raise awareness among kids regarding overcoming adversity and leading drug-free lives.

As we deal with a spike in addiction and overdose deaths in the aftermath of the outrageous government lockdowns, it's especially important to focus on young people who are struggling to get back to normal. Organizations like this one are at the forefront of this battle and they are a part of the critical support network necessary to save lives.

The event itself is a blast: food, fun and a couple of great Jersey bands providing some of the best music near the shore. It's a great day for family and friends — plus the opportunity to do your part to help the fight against addiction in New Jersey.

See you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

