‘Come and Get Me,’ man taunted NJ cops in graffiti — and they did

MIDDLETOWN — A township resident whose graffiti had taunted police with the message "come get me MPD" was arrested on Thursday, officials said.

The anti-police and anti-government messages have appeared since August in the Oak Hill neighborhood on the pavement, sidewalks and utility boxes, according to police Chief Craig Weber.

Messages included "BLM ACAB," an acronym meaning All Cops Are Bastards, as well as "F**K ICE and "smashfascism."

After the graffiti was removed, Charles J. Traina, 20, returned on Wednesday to paint new messages, police said Thursday. Officials said that he took responsibility for the vandalism.

"Unfortunately, this incident is a reflection of the turmoil and lack of civility often occurring in our society during these very difficult times. We need to be more respectful towards one another and remember that there is so much more that unites us than divides us," Weber said in a written statement.

Traina was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

