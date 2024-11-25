NJ student, 19, killed on snowy road in Pennsylvania week before Thanksgiving
☑️ Zy’yonnah A. Dully slid on a snow-covered road in Pennsylvania
☑️ She attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
☑️ A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created by her sorority to help her family
EWING — A 19-year-old college student died in a crash with a dump truck in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Zy’yonnah A. Dully was driving south on a snow-covered Hoovertown Road (Route 153) in Huston around 11 a.m. Friday. Her 2003 Buick LeSabre slid sideways into the northbound lanes and into an oncoming dump truck, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Dully was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Never a dull moment with her"
The Lambda Xi social sorority at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford said on its Instagram page that Zy’yonnah was a member of their 56th pledge class and their sergeant at arms.
"Zy was such a light on every person she crossed paths with. She always knew how to make someone smile and there was never a dull moment with her," the sorority said.
The sorority created a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist her family.
