That’s when New Jersey high school seniors and seniors from around the country who have applied and been accepted into colleges confirm their enrollment and announce their choice, usually on social media, and with much fanfare.

Why is College Decision Day important?

College Decision Day is a big deal, said John Tillman, president of Ecliptic Financial Advisors in Sea Girt.

“What colleges are trying to do is to formalize who is going to be attending their schools out of everyone who has been admitted, so that they know they have dorm space, they can allocate financial aid, and reallocate financial aid for students who haven’t taken it. It sets a commitment time,” Tillman said.

With that said, Tillman explained that this doesn’t mean students can’t commit past the May 1st date.

However, this year especially, he said he has seen many more students getting waitlisted. So, he recommends that by May 1st, students send in deposits to secure admissions and secure a dorm room at a school they got into. Don’t wait for that waitlisted school.

But if a student winds up getting into that waitlisted school after May 1st, they can always change their mind. They will just lose the initial deposit sent to the other school, Tillman said.

Preparing for May 1st

If a high school senior is still nowhere close to deciding what school they want to attend, Tillman said to consider these factors to prepare for May 1st, “College Decision Day.”

Financial aid is a big part of it. Look at all the financial aid awards received from multiple schools and make sure they match a family’s budget, Tillman said.

“If they don’t match your budget or you think there’s a possibility of appealing, now is the time to look at that. A big reason to appeal; maybe you got a better offer from another school other than the one your student wants to go to, so now’s the time to look at that,” Tillman said.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filings went smoother this year than last, Tillman said. The filings were delayed until Dec. 1 (they are typically Oct. 1), but once the date came around, everything went well, so schools were able to send out their financial aid packages between January and early April.

Also, April is the month when colleges run their admitted student days. Tillman said it’s a good idea to attend these days just to get a feel of the campus and the programs, and hopefully that will help students make their final decision.

What’s Next?

Once a student has committed to a school, what’s next on the agenda?

If a student is going to live on campus, it’s important to start putting together a list of dorm items, shop, and prepare to move out of their parents’ home.

For parents, Tillman said they should formalize their budget and understand how they’re going to fund college, because those tuition, room, and board bills will begin arriving in August.

“Keep an open mind. When selecting a college, make sure it’s one you’ll be happy at to the best of your ability. Embrace your decision and make sure that you look on it positively moving forward,” Tillman said.

