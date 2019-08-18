Coast Guard rescues NJ diver separated from her dive team

A Monmouth County diver who became separated from her group on Saturday while examining an underwater shipwreck in the Shark River Inlet was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The commercial dive vessel "Gypsy Blood" called the Coast Guard around 11:20 a.m. to report the missing diver and a 29-foot response boat was sent to join the search.

Two divers from the vessel "Independence" also were part of the search.

The USGC crew spotted the diver's orange inflatable buoy, about two miles southwest of the dive vessel and were able to make the rescue.

Michael Goszka of the Coast Guard on his Facebok page wrote that the fog was heavy during the rescue which limited visibility. He wrote that the rescue crew at first thought they spotted fishing gear and then saw the diver floating on the surface holding onto the inflatable.

"I'm happy to say that the missing diver rescued today was both prepared and experienced, which immensely helped this search to have a successful conclusion," said Petty Officer 1st Class Dan Box, a watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center.

The identity of the diver or the circumstances of her becoming separated from her group was not disclosed by the Coast Guard.

