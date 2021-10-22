Co-workers use hydraulic lift to try to save man run over by car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — Despite coworkers rushing to his rescue, a man died after he was run over by a car while crossing the street.

Michael Ohman Jr, 57, of Jersey City, was hit while crossing Elizabeth Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Linden police.

His co-workers at Linden Auto Body immediately came to his aide and used a hydraulic lift to get the 2007 Kia SUV off Ohman.

He was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries and died on Thursday, police said.

"He was with us for eight months and he is missed," a manager at Linden Auto Body told New Jersey 101.5.

"If you needed something he was there. His work ethic was that he was a guy who didn't look at any clocks. It was like 'I'm here to work.' He was a great guy," the manager said.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Linden man, was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation and Linden police asked anyone with information to call 908- 474-8505.

