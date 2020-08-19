If you were watching New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy give his endorsement to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on CNN, you may have noticed that they had him in Jersey City when he was clearly in Asbury Park. Chances are with the number of people who actually watch CNN, if we didn't tell you you never would have known.

So now that Biden is the candidate, if you're voting for him, will you be doing so because you think he's a great choice to be the leader of the free world and you believe in his policies? Or will you be voting for him simply because he's not President Trump?

BACK TO SCHOOL — LIVE DISCUSSION THURSDAY: On Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5, child well-being experts and educators will discuss plans to send kids back to school ... or not. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, watch live at Facebook.com/NJ1015 or watch on the free New Jersey 101.5 app, and ask your questions in the live chat.

I polled my audience one night on New Jersey 101.5 and here are the results.

Senator Cory Booker on with James Corden said this when asked about Joe Biden, "He's not intimidated by people who are incredibly smart, his humility to me and his imperfections to me, have made me think that this could be potentially one of the greatest sort of bridge presidents ever. So if you're looking for a 'bridge' President, Biden could be your man."

We're living in a time where everyone's trying to tell you who to vote for with reasons both real or imagined. You've got a lot of homework to do.

Whoever you vote for, please do so because you've vetted each candidate and after doing so, you firmly believe or as best you can believe given the choices, that this is the candidate you believe is the best man to run the country.

We have no choice, we've got to get this right!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: