NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime

CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on Aug. 24, in the area of Graham Place and Atkins Court in Clifton.

That afternoon, officers responded to a report of a dispute and found a 51-year-old woman who said a male neighbor had approached her, using racial slurs and told her “to go back from where she came from.”

Police traced the encounter to Delevante, who was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged on a summons-complaint with fourth-degree bias intimidation and harassment, a disorderly persons offense, and was released.

If convicted of bias intimidation, he could face up to a year-and-a-half in prison.

Anyone with potential information about this incident can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, the Community Policing Division of the Clifton Police Department at 973-803-5716 or by sending an email to tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.