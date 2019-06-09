Clifton dentist puts lawn mannequins back, in bikinis, for summer

CLIFTON — A north Jersey dentist whose Easter "bunnies" mannequin display sparked controversy before being wrecked by a neighbor in front of a camera crew, has brought back his display with a summer theme.

Dr. Wayne Gangi's office lawn now has mannequins wearing red, white and blue bikinis and swimmies, alongside dozens of American flags and pink flamingos. There's also a few empty coolers and charcoal grills, around the display, plus a plastic wading pool.

The entire perimeter is cordoned off with red "danger" tape and a "Private property, no trespassing" sign.

The woman who destroyed Gangi's decorations with garden shears back in April was charged with criminal mischief.

​

