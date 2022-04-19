PALMYRA - Burlington County detectives are trying to figure out what led to the killing of a woman at a car wash parking lot Monday night.

The body of 28-year-old Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson, was found near her car at around 10:45 p.m., according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Police received a call for an unconscious and bleeding woman in the parking lot of the Hot Wet & Wax self-serve car wash. When Palmyra officers arrived at the scene on Filmore Street, Stilley was already dead.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Stilley was fatally shot. Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood will be performing an autopsy Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said. Detectives with the BCPO and Palmyra police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or police@palmyrapd.org.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.