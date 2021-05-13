Ciattarelli explains why biz can’t find workers – hint: Murphy

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli joined us on-air Wednesday to give us his take on why so many businesses in New Jersey are struggling to find people to work. People are making more on unemployment than they would have at work. It’s pretty simple math and he holds Phil Murphy accountable. While other governors have dropped the $300 supplemental weekly check paid on top of unemployment Murphy refuses to do so. Not only that, Murphy stubbornly continues to waive the prove you’re looking for work rule. That rule was dropped when the shutdowns happened last year. At the time it made sense. There was no work anyway, and face to face contact that applying for jobs could bring was discouraged. But now with things opening back up there’s no reason for people to not have to prove they’re searching for a job. It allows people to get away with it.

If you missed Jack Ciattarelli’s thoughts on this here’s the interview.

Basically Murphy has fostered an environment that discourages folks from working. Thus you have openings with no one willing to fill them. Ciattarelli pointed out that he’s been all over the state and while the problem can be found across the board, the problem is particularly bad for restaurants and Jersey Shore businesses looking for seasonal hiring. Think about that. Restaurants that had been first closed so long, given a false start last July 4th, under capacity restrictions ever since, are now facing the daunting task of filling positions they can’t because of Murphy’s policies once more.

Something has to give. Something other than Murphy giving more money.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

