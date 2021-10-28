Ciattarelli again crushes Murphy in Trev listener social poll (Opinion)

This is the time of year as we get closer to the gubernatorial election day when the pollsters come out with their mock elections. They get quoted in the news shows and there are two ways you can take their results.

Some, if they see that their candidate is trailing by double digits, will just give up and maybe not vote. Others will take it as a challenge and mobilize the troops to get out and vote and increase the numbers for their candidate.

In the latest Monmouth University poll, which often gets quoted, Phil Murphy is leading Jack Ciattarelli 50%-39%. The polling of 1,000 people was conducted over a four-day period from Oct 21-25.

In the Emerson/PIX poll, Ciattarelli got within 6 points at 50%-44%. Their poll of 600 likely New Jersey voters was conducted Oct 15-18.

So last night, for one final time, I conducted my own listener/social poll asking one simple question: Who are you voting for and why? I'm figuring a vote is a vote regardless of demographics, income level, or whatever else they'd like to ask. Here are my results after only one day.

Notice the drastic change in results. Also, notice the number of people who responded in less than a day. Here are some of the many reasons:

Regardless of the results of any poll, they're all meaningless and don't accomplish anything more than to get the polling institutes' names out. What's important is that you get up and get the vote out. Your state needs you now more than ever!

