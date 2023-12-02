Christmas snow – When it’s happened, and the 2023 odds for NJ

Every year most of us in The Garden State dream of having a white Christmas. Even for those who dislike snow, there's something about having even just a little bit of the white stuff on the ground on Christmas morning.

The good news for New Jersey is that we live far enough north where the temperatures get cold enough on Christmas for it to happen. Meaning, that snow on Christmas day is very much a possibility for us.

But even if not on Christmas day, having a decent-sized snow event leading up to the holiday is also a welcoming sight to see. Even a couple of days ahead of Christmas Eve might be all it takes.

Then, as long as temperatures remain cold enough, we could very well have a white Christmas thanks to the winter weather that occurred a few days earlier. That begs the question, could the odds work in our favor for 2023?

Christmas tree in woods Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Continuing the good news for us is that it has happened in the past. Although not too common, snow leading up to and occurring on the big day is not unheard of in The Garden State.

Of course, just a little bit of snow falling on Christmas Eve, or during the overnight hours on Christmas Day is ideal. That way, it minimizes travel impacts since most people will be with their families at that point.

Not asking for a lot of snow. Even just half an inch is enough to make a difference. And for this upcoming winter, some of us are hoping for more, especially when compared to last year's mostly snow-less season.

So what do the chances look like that we'll get snow for the 2023 Christmas season? And, when has it happened before? Let's check out some cool weather stats that surround the Christmas season in New Jersey.

