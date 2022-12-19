Christie near bottom – GOP voters reject former NJ Gov

As he reportedly continues to consider another run for president, there is little encouragement former Gov. Chris Christie can take from the latest Monmouth University Poll.

At least he did better than Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West).

The Monmouth survey did not test head-to-head matchups of potential GOP presidential candidates, but instead asked how satisfied Republican and Republican-leaning voters would be if a particular individual were the party's nominee.

A main focus of the poll was to test what voters though made a good Republican.

On that topic, there was no single view.

"There is no prevailing view of what it means to be a good Republican," said Monmouth Poll Director Patrick Murray, "Some voters focus on fiscal conservatism and others on social issues, while a sizable group see flag-waving as being most important."

Murray said it was interesting that "only 1 in 10 voters mention something about religion or family values and only a handful specifically mention being pro-life as the hallmark of a good Republican."

As for thoughts on who should be the GOP nominee, their answers were more clear.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in number one, with 79% of respondents saying they would be satisfied with him as the nominee.

Donald Trump finished second with 67%.

attachment-Mon Poll loading...

Christie came in near the bottom, with 23% saying they would be "satisfied" with him as the nominee. Even fewer, just 3%, said they would be "very satisfied with Christie.

The only two candidates to do worse than the former New Jersey governor is party pariah Liz Cheney, the outgoing congresswoman from Wyoming and Ye.

When Republican and Republican-leaning voters were asked an open ended question about who they wanted to be the nominee for president, fewer than 1% mentioned Christie.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

