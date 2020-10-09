Christie in hospital for 6 days: Still no update on COVID-19 condition

Former Gov. Chris Christie is said to remain hospitalized nearly a week after he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center following a positive test for COVID-19.

Christie is among two dozen or so people connected to Trump and the White House, including the president and first lady, who have contracted the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Christie was at the White House as part of President Donald Trump's debate preparation team and later attended a Rose Garden event on Sept. 25 where Amy Coney Barrett was announced by Trump as his Supreme Court nominee. Christie said no masks were worn during the prep sessions and he was photographed at the event maskless.

Since his tweet about checking into the hospital because of his history of asthma, he has not posted any updates. WNYC reporter Matt Katz, who wrote a book about Christie's time in office, reported on Thursday that he had spoken to three people who had been in contact with the former governor.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 news briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy called Christie “the quintessential Jersey fighter” and said they exchanged messages on Wednesday.

Morristown Medical Center on Friday morning declined to comment.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and spent several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before returning to the White House. He has been cleared by his doctor to resume public appearances on Saturday, although experts who have studied the virus are not sure whether he might still be contagious. The CDC says people should isolate for 10 days after they first show symptoms and resume contact with others as long as their symptoms have improved and they have not had a fever for more than 24 hours without having taken fever-reducing medication.

Since leaving the hospital, Trump has been seen appearing to have difficulty breathing and coughed during a phone interview on Fox News Channel.

