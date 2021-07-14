Chris Christie’s on the team to promote door-to-door vaccine push (Opinion)

Chris Christie’s got a new gig: Vaccine Pusher.

He’s in the Covid Collaborative, a very impressive roster of individuals who are leaders in their fields from business to politics to law to education and medicine, etc. You know, the type of people who just generally know more than you do about all kinds of stuff —Really smart people you should listen to.

These are the people who are going to work behind the scenes — including finding out which ZIP codes have the most vax holdouts — to get President Biden’s door-to-door vaccine push going.

The Biden administration has fallen far short of its extremely ambitious goal of getting 70% of Americans at least the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine by now. In order to pump up the numbers, enter the so-called “door-to-door campaign” that President Biden has introduced as a measure to combat COVID-19.

This will, ostensibly, offer information and dispel myths about the vaccine “one door at a time.”

Many people, especially conservatives, have a huge problem with the idea of people knocking on your door if they are representatives of the government. In order to allay those fears, Dr. Anthony Fauci made the talk show circuit this past Sunday explaining that it won’t be government officials at all.

What the initiative intends to do is have “trusted local community leaders” knocking on your door to provide vaccine information and to, according to Politico, “remove barriers to access.” (I find that phrase particularly comical when they’re practically tackling you in the CVS to give you one. Barriers?) But I digress.

“But who are these people that are gonna come to my door?” you may ask. It’s a consortium of citizens coordinated by the aforementioned Covid Collaborative, part of Joe Biden’s PAC, the hilariously named Office of American Possibilities.

As mentioned before, one member of the collab is the former-moderate Republican and now, after a brush with COVID-19, apparently a Fauci sycophant, Chris Christie.

I don’t think Christie will be knocking on your door himself, but he’s part of the team coordinating the door-to-door effort.

But here’s the thing: Sad to say, in 2021 people don’t like when strangers knock on their doors — government representatives or not. And they especially don’t like it when they have made the decision not to do something and they know someone’s at their door to try to change their mind.

It’s not really that different from any other unsolicited sales dude showing up at your door. Or a religious zealot at your household saying, “Yeah, I know you like YOUR God a lot, but wait till you try OURS!” Most people just bristle at that scenario.

So while, in theory, I don’t have a problem with the door-to-door idea, I understand, as most logical people should, that anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine already is not going to be swayed by a “community leader" — or anyone else for that matter — who tries to twist their arm. It’s intrusive at best, and pretty useless at worst. And God only knows how much time effort and money is going to be put into this initiative.

Not to mention the fact that it’s difficult for many to trust the The Covid Collaborative when, according to an article on ChildrensHealthDefense.org, it partners with the CDC foundation, which partners with Pfizer and the Pfizer foundation.

Another Covid Collaboration partner is the National Association of Manufacturers. a major trade organization who also partners with ... yup, you guessed it, Pfizer.

How are we supposed to believe that their motives are pure when there are numerous organizations involved in the collaborative that receive funding from pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the COVID vaccines?

Could Chris Christie, or any one else, change YOUR mind?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.