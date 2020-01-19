Chill out with a free Winter Escapade to the Hard Rock AC!

New Jersey 101.5 and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City are giving you a chance to win a free Winter Escapade.

You can enter up to three times every day starting Monday, Jan. 27, 2019 — more entries means more chances to win an overnight stay, tickets to a comedy show and two buffet meals at the Hard Rock!

Listen to New Jersey 101.5 or Listen Live on the New Jersey 101.5 app every weekday at 10:15, 1:15 and 4:15 p.m. for the secret codeword. Then visit the contest page at NJ1015.com or on the app to input the codeword. Each correct codeword is one entry.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

App users also get a 10-minute heads up every time we're about to announce a codeword. Just turn on the "Contests" channel on the app for your reminders, three times a day.

Make it your coolest winter ever when you win an escapade to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City with New Jersey 101.5!